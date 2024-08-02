Jacksons Food Stores Unveils Next Generation Rewards Platform

The PAR Retail-designed customer loyalty platform overhauls Jacksons' Let's Go rewards program where purchases earn "stars" (points) that customers can use to select available rewards from a catalogue of freebies, including new healthy options. Every $1 purchase earns 10 stars.

The technological improvements to the platform give Jacksons the ability to offer more creative rewards options that better reflect guest preferences and broader campaigns, the convenience retailer said.

"Jacksons appeal in the market comes from its commitment to being a trusted source for the fuel, food and convenience items that power the lives of our guests," said Cory Jackson, Jacksons president. "Engaging our guests with a rewards program and digital experience that meets them where they are is crucial to maintaining our end of the relationship. It also happens to put us on the leading edge of industry technology."

The new apps and website integrate with both the revamped rewards program and existing digital platforms — including Instacart, P97 and LexisNexis — and are hybrid native applications built using Ionic Capacitor, utilizing the JavaScript Website code base.

"Jacksons Food Stores has a dedicated following and as the leader in convenience and fuel engagement, we're honored to be their provider of choice for loyalty technology," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology Corp. "Together with Bounteous x Accolite, this marks a remarkable advancement in loyalty experiences within the convenience industry."

The app is now available for download on iOS and Android or via the retailer's web store at app.jacksons.com. All new Let’s Go Rewards customers will receive 500 bonus stars at sign up.

Founded as a single service station by John D. Jackson in 1975, family-owned Jacksons Food Stores has grown into a chain of more than 300 company-operated locations in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons c-store brands.