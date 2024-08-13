Jacksons Rolls Out Digital Commerce Solution

Lula Commerce's platform is designed to empower retailers to launch direct ordering experiences that strengthen brand engagement. The all-in-one solution will support Jacksons in reducing the internal resources needed to manage related tasks, allowing the convenience chain's team to focus on deeper customer engagement.

"Jacksons is truly an innovative partner. The Jacksons team leads with operational excellence, and it's been a pleasure working together to bring digital ordering across Jacksons locations," said Adit Gupta, cofounder and CEO of Lula. "Our mission is to democratize access to world-class digital experiences for retailers of all sizes. By integrating our platform with Jacksons' operations, we aim to drive significant growth and streamline their digital transformation journey."

The expanded partnership comes after Lula completed a successful pilot program supporting the delivery and pickup experience for Jacksons' guests in Idaho's Treasure Valley, the company's home base. The program created high demand and resulted in positive customer response, the companies stated.

Lula Commerce is a premier provider of digital commerce solutions for retailers and quick-service restaurants. Its mission is to drive connectivity, empowering leading brands to serve shoppers across multiple channels while minimizing the operational burden and expertise required to create exceptional consumer experiences.

Founded as a single service station by John D. Jackson in 1975, family-owned Jacksons Food Stores has grown into a chain of more than 300 company-operated locations stores under the Jacksons Food Stores brand, as well as ExtraMile by Jacksons through a joint venture with San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron USA. Jacksons operates across Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah.