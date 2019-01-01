JDA & InContext Solutions Partnership

JDA Software Inc. and InContext Solutions announced a partnership to bring together the technology platforms of both companies and empower retailers to deliver the best product mix for shoppers in real-time. The combination will offer virtual reality-based visualization and category management capabilities for retailers to virtually walk through the store, changing planograms and assortments on the fly. Initially, the companies will link the JDA Category Knowledge Base, from the JDA Category Management portfolio, with InContext's ShopperMX VR SaaS platform to allow immersive collaboration, visualization and testing of category strategies. Longer term, the partnership synergies will enable more agile design, analytics and deployment of total store shopper experiences for brick-and-mortar retailers, further optimizing the supply chain and store operations, the companies stated.