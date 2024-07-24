Jet Food Stores Streamlines Fresh Food Prep

"Our BOHA! suite of products is the perfect product for any business that serves fresh food to go and is serious about reducing labor and waste across their operations," said John Dillon, CEO at TransAct. "Our newest deployment with Jet Food Stores across their entire fresh food line of stores highlights the speed and flexibility of BOHA! Terminal 2, allowing employees to save time and stay in compliance with FDA labeling requirements."

The terminals will be utilized for date code and grab-and-go labeling with an expected ARPU of approximately $1,500, according to TransAct.

Innovative advances in technology are increasingly important to foodservice-focused c-store operators that want to get an edge on the competition. Technology to streamline back-of-house tasks and boost operational efficiency is a top priority, and retailers anticipate a significant increase in automation over the next few years, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

[Read more Foodservice news]

Established in 1973, Jet Food Stores is a privately owned convenience store chain that operates 53 stores located throughout 21 counties in middle Georgia and south Georgia.

The retailer seeks to provide customers a one-stop shopping experience for their fuel, tobacco and grocery item needs along with fountain, fast food and deli selections. Its menu includes fresh, made-to-order breakfast and lunch selections plus an array of snack options.