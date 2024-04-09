J&J Snack Foods Grows Brand Portfolio

The acquisition of Thinsters complements the company's already vast offering of cookies and baked goods.
Danielle Romano
J&J Snack Foods

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — J&J Snack Foods Corp. is enhancing its snack portfolio with the acquisition of Thinsters. 

The strategic move strengthens J&J Snack Foods' position as a leader in providing delicious and fun snacks, the company stated.

Thinsters are thin, crunchy, bite-size cookies with simple ingredients and bursts of flavor. Oven-baked with real butter and real sugar, the cookies deliver big taste with less guilt, according to the maker. Made without artificial ingredients, Thinsters cookies are non-GMO, have no corn syrup and no processed oils.

"We are thrilled to add Thinsters to our growing portfolio of fun brands. This acquisition is a natural fit for us, complementing our already vast offering of cookies and baked goods. Thinsters' dedication to using high-quality, wholesome ingredients resonates perfectly with our growing customer base," said Dan Fachner, president & CEO at J&J Snack Foods. "We look forward to leveraging our strengths to expand distribution and introduce Thinsters cookies to a wider audience."

Founded in 1971, J&J Snack Foods has completed more than 30 value-building transactions throughout the company's history. According to J&J Snack Foods, it has a proven track record of successfully integrating and scaling niche brands into some of America's most beloved snacks, including Superpretzel, Icee and most recently, Dippin' Dots, which the company acquired in June 2022.

"We look forward to bringing J&J Snack Foods' sales, marketing and innovation capabilities to the already popular Thinsters brand," added Fachner. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our strategic vision to offer the widest variety of delicious and fun snacks under one roof."

Headquartered in Mount Laurel, J&J Snack Foods is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry.

