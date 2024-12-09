J.M. Smucker Co. Completes Sale of Voortman Brand
The acquisition follows Second Nature Brands' purchase of Sahale Snacks in September 2023 and Brownie Brittle in December 2022. According to the company, the addition of Voortman will further grow its portfolio within the better snacks and treats category, specifically targeting the specialty cookies silo and the Canadian market.
A portfolio company of CapVest Partners headquartered in Michigan, Second Nature Brands owns a growing portfolio of better for you snacks, including trail mix brand Kar's Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, Sahale Snacks, kettle-cooked sea salt caramel manufacturer Sanders, and Brownie Brittle, a crispy brownie snack.
According to a press release, the divestment of Voortman reflects J.M. Smucker's continued commitment to optimizing its portfolio and reallocating resources to its core growth brands.
The company updated its full-year fiscal 2025 net sales guidance to reflect the impact of the divested business. Net sales is anticipated to increase 7.5% to 8.5% vs. the prior year. The updated net sales guidance reflects the removal of approximately $65 million of divested net sales in fiscal 2025, with the estimated net sales impact evenly distributed throughout the remainder of the fiscal year.
The J.M. Smucker Co.'s brands include Folgers, Dunkin', Café Bustelo, Jif, Uncrustables, Smucker's, Hostess, Milk-Bone and Meow Mix.