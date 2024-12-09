J.M. Smucker Co. Completes Sale of Voortman Brand

ORRVILLE, Ohio — The Voortman cookie brand has officially changed hands.

The J.M. Smucker Co. closed the transaction to divest the Voortman business to Second Nature Brands. The companies previously signed a definitive agreement in October.

The all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $305 million, is subject to a working capital adjustment. It includes all Voortman trademarks and its leased manufacturing facility in Burlington, Ontario in Canada.

In addition, approximately 300 employees will transition with the business.

Voortman was acquired by Orrville-based The J.M. Smucker Co. in November 2023. To support the expansion of its brands, J.M. Smucker updated a strategic business area structure that placed the Voortman and Hostess Brands of products in the Sweet Baked Snacks division, as Convenience Store News previously reported.