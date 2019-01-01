JOB Virgin Unbleached Cone Packs come prerolled and equipped with a tip to provide consumers with an easier way to pack, fill and enjoy. They are made of unbleached, chlorine- and dye-free fibers that are responsibly harvested, according to the company. Additionally, the ultra-thin, lightly porous cones offer a slow burn and truer taste, with minimal ash. JOB Virgin Unbleached Cone Packs come in two retail sizes: 1 1/4 size with six cones per pack, or king size with three cones per pack.