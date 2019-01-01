Press enter to search
Close search

JOB Virgin Unbleached Cone Packs

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

JOB Virgin Unbleached Cone Packs

The JOB Virgin product line targets eco-conscious consumers.
JOB Virgin Unbleached Cone Packs

JOB Virgin Unbleached Cone Packs come prerolled and equipped with a tip to provide consumers with an easier way to pack, fill and enjoy. They are made of unbleached, chlorine- and dye-free fibers that are responsibly harvested, according to the company. Additionally, the ultra-thin, lightly porous cones offer a slow burn and truer taste, with minimal ash. JOB Virgin Unbleached Cone Packs come in two retail sizes: 1 1/4 size with six cones per pack, or king size with three cones per pack.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost

Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost
Sigma Foodservice and Tapatío Foods logos

Tapatío Frank