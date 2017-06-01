Johnsonville Smoked Bourbon BBQ Sausage

Johnsonville is introducing a Smoked Bourbon BBQ Sausage as part of its new Smoked Sausage Collection. Johnsonville's Smoked Bourbon BBQ Sausage has authentic bourbon flavor and is naturally smoked with hardwood chips for a bold BBQ taste experience, according to the company. Johnsonville's new Smoked Sausage Collection will feature select Johnsonville smoked sausages, such as the Polish Kielbasa, Smokey Cheddar and Hot Link. The skinless links can be merchandised as roller grill products for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacking and combo meals, while the Split Smoked Links are perfect for commissary and made-to-order operations. Johnsonville Smoked Sausages are frozen for storage convenience, and available 10 pounds to a case.