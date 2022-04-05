Joyfull Bakery Parmesan Crisps is debuting refreshed packaging made with 25 percent less plastic, and two new varieties: Jalapeño and Five Seed. The refreshed look and new flavors are a response to the brand’s seven years of vast growth and are designed to reflect the brand’s mission of spreading joy through food. The product line launched in 2015, offering Original and Everything varieties of its small-batched and slow-oven-baked crisps made with 100 percent aged Parmesan cheese. The new Jalapeño and Five Seed varieties and refreshed packing will be available nationally starting in July 2022. ​​​​Joyfull Bakery Parmesan Crisps have a suggested retail price of $7 per 3-ounce package.