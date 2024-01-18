Kent Kwik Convenience Stores Enters Eighth State

MIDLAND, Texas — The Kent Cos. acquired Birmingham, Ala.-based DC Oil Co., opening up an eighth state for the company's operations.

The acquisition included 13 Chevron Texaco-branded convenience stores, a fuel transportation fleet and a portfolio of dealer accounts. The transaction not only allowed Kent to enter into Alabama but helped to solidify its footprint across Texas and the southeast, the company stated.

Kent plans to retain the Chevron Texaco branding for fuel while relaunching the stores under the Kent Kwik convenience retail banner. The company also plans to expand its presence in Alabama with new stores in the future.

"We are thrilled to welcome DC Oil Co. into The Kent family. David Collins has a great team and as a long-time friend, I'm honored David would choose us to continue his legacy," said Bill Kent, owner of the Kent Cos. "Besides the quality of David's stores, team members and operation, we are really excited to expand our relationship with Chevron in Alabama and throughout the southeast."

This is the second major c-store purchase transaction within a year for Kent Co. In March 2023, the company purchased the assets of Tom Thumb Food Store Inc., a South Florida chain that included 14 stores operating under the Tom Thumb name, alongside three Subway franchise locations. Though the sites went under an imaging update, they continue to do business under their original brand.

Between last year's acquisition and this most recent transaction, the Kent Cos.' total store count now stands at 104 locations, with fuel supplied to an additional 150-plus dealer sites across six states.

"I could not be more pleased with the sale to The Kent Companies. Bill Kent and his team have been extremely professional throughout the entire process. My biggest concern when choosing a buyer was my employees. I am confident now that I made the right decision," said David Collins, owner of DC Oil.

Founded in West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, the Kent family of companies includes Kent Kwik convenience stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Wash, Kent Lubrication Centers and Kent Tire Co., among others.