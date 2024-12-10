 Skip to main content

Kent Kwik Rebrands Jack's Convenience Stores

The eight-store pickup expands the retailer's presence in the west Texas region.
Angela Hanson
Kent Kwik logo

MIDLAND, Texas — The Kent Cos. is kicking off the rebranding of Jack's Convenience Stores under the Kent Kwik Banner.

New signage is being installed at several of the eight Jack's locations, which were acquired by Kent Cos. in May. The rebranding process is expected to continue over several weeks as all former Jack's c-stores are rebranded, according to a San Angelo Live report. 

The acquired stores are located in Midland, San Angelo and Abilene, Texas. With their addition, Kent Kwik now boasts a total store count of 111 locations in eight states along with more than 150 dealer locations.

"As a local west Texas company, we are thrilled to welcome the Jack's Convenience Stores into the Kent Kwik family," said Bill Kent, owner of The Kent Cos. "The Jack's stores have been excellent competition for many years and now we are excited to call them family. This acquisition not only strengthens our local presence but also reinforces our dedication to supporting the communities we serve."

As part of the rebrand, new Kent Kwik-branded bottled water and other in-store products are being added to stores shelves, while gas pumps will be updated to offer Chevron- or Texaco-branded fuel.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Chevron/Texaco as our fuel brand partner," Todd Watkins, president, The Kent Cos., said when the acquisition was announced. "Chevron's reputation for quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier service in our Kent Kwik stores to our communities. We look forward to offering our guests an even better fueling experience."

Founded in West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, The Kent Cos. began as Kent Oil and Kent Distributors. The company is currently comprised of multiple entities including Kent Kwik Convenience Stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Washes, Kent Lubrication Centers, WesTex Urgent Cares, Prince Signs, Kent Tire Co. and Kent Fuels.

