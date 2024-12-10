Kent Kwik Rebrands Jack's Convenience Stores
As part of the rebrand, new Kent Kwik-branded bottled water and other in-store products are being added to stores shelves, while gas pumps will be updated to offer Chevron- or Texaco-branded fuel.
"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Chevron/Texaco as our fuel brand partner," Todd Watkins, president, The Kent Cos., said when the acquisition was announced. "Chevron's reputation for quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier service in our Kent Kwik stores to our communities. We look forward to offering our guests an even better fueling experience."
Founded in West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, The Kent Cos. began as Kent Oil and Kent Distributors. The company is currently comprised of multiple entities including Kent Kwik Convenience Stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Washes, Kent Lubrication Centers, WesTex Urgent Cares, Prince Signs, Kent Tire Co. and Kent Fuels.