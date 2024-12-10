Kent Kwik Rebrands Jack's Convenience Stores

MIDLAND, Texas — The Kent Cos. is kicking off the rebranding of Jack's Convenience Stores under the Kent Kwik Banner.

New signage is being installed at several of the eight Jack's locations, which were acquired by Kent Cos. in May. The rebranding process is expected to continue over several weeks as all former Jack's c-stores are rebranded, according to a San Angelo Live report.

The acquired stores are located in Midland, San Angelo and Abilene, Texas. With their addition, Kent Kwik now boasts a total store count of 111 locations in eight states along with more than 150 dealer locations.

"As a local west Texas company, we are thrilled to welcome the Jack's Convenience Stores into the Kent Kwik family," said Bill Kent, owner of The Kent Cos. "The Jack's stores have been excellent competition for many years and now we are excited to call them family. This acquisition not only strengthens our local presence but also reinforces our dedication to supporting the communities we serve."