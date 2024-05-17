Kent Kwik's Parent Company Picks Up Jack's Convenience Stores

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Chevron/Texaco as our fuel brand partner," said Todd Watkins, The Kent Cos. president. "Chevron's reputation for quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier service in our Kent Kwik stores to our communities. We look forward to offering our guests an even better fueling experience."

With the addition of the Jack's Convenience Stores, the company now boasts a total store count of 111 locations in eight states along with more than 150 dealer locations. The company most recently entered the Alabama market with the acquisition of DC Oil Co. in January. The deal included 13 Chevron Texaco-branded convenience stores, a fuel transportation fleet and a portfolio of dealer accounts.

"As a local West Texas company, we are thrilled to welcome the Jack's Convenience Stores into the Kent Kwik family,” said Bill Kent, owner of The Kent Cos. "The Jack's stores have been excellent competition for many years and now we are excited to call them family. This acquisition not only strengthens our local presence but also reinforces our dedication to supporting the communities we serve."

Founded in West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, The Kent Cos. began as Kent Oil and Kent Distributors. The company is currently comprised of multiple entities including Kent Kwik Convenience Stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Washes, Kent Lubrication Centers, WesTex Urgent Cares, Prince Signs, Kent Tire Co. and Kent Fuels.