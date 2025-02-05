K&G Petroleum Goes Live With Car Wash App at 33 Sites

LITTLETON, Colo. — K&G Petroleum is teaming with car wash technology provider DRB, a Vontier company, to launch a new mobile app for its Pure Auto Wash brand.

The app can be used at 33 car wash sites at K&G-owned convenience stores across Colorado and Nevada.

Powered by DRB's Beacon Mobile technology, the new Pure Auto Wash branded app provides customers with a convenient way to purchase, manage and redeem car wash services directly from their smartphones. The company will use the app to roll out a monthly membership plan while also providing a loyalty plan to drive pay-as-you-go visits for customers who don't want a monthly commitment.

