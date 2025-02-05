 Skip to main content

K&G Petroleum Goes Live With Car Wash App at 33 Sites

The Pure Auto Wash branded experience offers both a monthly membership and pay-as-you-go loyalty.
Angela Hanson
K&G Petroleum

LITTLETON, Colo. — K&G Petroleum is teaming with car wash technology provider DRB, a Vontier company, to launch a new mobile app for its Pure Auto Wash brand. 

The app can be used at 33 car wash sites at K&G-owned convenience stores across Colorado and Nevada.

Powered by DRB's Beacon Mobile technology, the new Pure Auto Wash branded app provides customers with a convenient way to purchase, manage and redeem car wash services directly from their smartphones. The company will use the app to roll out a monthly membership plan while also providing a loyalty plan to drive pay-as-you-go visits for customers who don't want a monthly commitment.

"Beacon Mobile represents our commitment to providing a comprehensive 'One-Stop-Shop' experience for customers seeking food, fuel and car wash services," said Amar Preet Puri, K&G co-owner. "By leveraging DRB's technology, we're modernizing our approach to meet today's digital-first consumer expectations."

Leveraging its existing investment in DRB's Director enterprise management solution for in-bay automatic washes, K&G selected Beacon Mobile to streamline customer interactions and maintain its market position in the competitive car wash sector.

Akron, Ohio-based DRB provides technology designed to give operators the tools they need to maximize car wash investments, from point-of-sale technology to marketing automation that drives traffic.

"Our partnership with K&G exemplifies DRB's mission to modernize the car wash customer experience through cutting-edge mobile technology," said Alison Amira, senior director, engagement solutions at DRB. "Beacon Mobile empowers convenience store car wash operators to offer frictionless, modern solutions that meet the increasing digital expectations of today's consumers. The app drives increased retail traffic, which is the precursor to driving increased membership. So not only does Beacon Mobile enable IBAs to launch membership programs, it also helps them grow rapidly."

Based in Littleton, K&G Petroleum is the largest 7-Eleven Inc. franchisee in Colorado. It also owns and operates 16 Jenny's Market stores across the state.

