Known for its crispy light wafers and chocolate coating, the Kit Kat brand is switching up its iconic pairing to bring trendy flavors to fans. For a limited time this spring, Kit Kat fans can enjoy the new Kit Kat Key Lime Pie. The product delivers an unexpected flavor twist of Key Lime Pie crème, combined with the brand’s crispy wafer layers, to make it a delectable treat, according to The Hershey Co. Available nationwide, the 1.5-ounce standard bar has a suggested retail price of $1.09.