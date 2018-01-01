KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, unveiled new labels for its ready-to-drink (RTD) line of KonaRed Cold Brew Coffees. Inspired by the tropical island vibes of Hawaii, each new label design communicates KonaRed’s commitment to: its Kona coffee heritage; all-natural ingredients; and Nature’s Best Kept Secret, nutrient-dense Hawaiian coffee fruit valued for its health properties. Earth tones and island palm silhouettes serve as the foundation for each label design, which also prominently displays KonaRed’s brand logo and draws attention to the cold brew's clean label — calling out the use of all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free ingredients. The RTD coffees have a suggested retail price of $3.99.