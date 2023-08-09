Krispy Krunchy Chicken Maps Out 'Aggressive Growth'

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Krispy Krunchy Chicken had a busy spring and it doesn't have plans to slow down.

The quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept opened 40 new locations in April alone, bringing its total to 150 so far this year. Today, its network stands at approximately 2,800 locations in 47 states with what the company calls a "healthy pipeline well into 2024."

Krispy Krunchy's growth comes as the definition of convenience is changing along with the needs of its customers. A driver who might have once stopped by looking for a map is now far more likely to get that information on their phone, while a one-time morning commuter who swung by for a cup of coffee may now be working remotely.

But that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of room to expand possible offerings available to guests, especially when it comes to food options.

While some convenience store chains are considered veterans of the foodservice business — including Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. and its made-to-order hoagies, and Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. and its staple of hot prepared foods — many others are just now entering into the foodservice space. This may mean they're starting from a different spot than their competitors, lacking some of the infrastructure needed to make food in the first place. Which is where QSR partners like Krispy Krunchy Chicken enters the picture.

[Read more: Krispy Krunchy Chicken Receives Private-Equity Investment]

The company has been serving the c-store sector for 34 years, providing everything from food preparation to entire cooking stations to operators who want to offer a hot food option. According to Jim Norberg, president of Krispy Krunchy, its customer base has primarily been independent operators who may not have the same support as a chain brand might.

"Independent operators who own a convenience store or a gas station that are looking for a food solution — that's been kind of our bread and butter," he said.

Norberg joined Krispy Krunchy in the beginning of 2022 as chief operating officer (COO) before being promoted to president earlier this year. He previously spent more than three decades at McDonald's, moving up the ranks, before moving to COO at Papa John's.