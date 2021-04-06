Kum & Go Adds Mobile Ordering to Its App

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC continues to enhance its mobile app, this time adding an ordering feature.

The technology and payment platform allows Kum & Go customers to order fresh food and convenience items from all of the retailer's 400-plus locations.

"Kum & Go is committed to making our customers' lives more convenient, and by bringing mobile ordering to our app, we are doing just that," said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. "Order ahead and it will be ready for you in our store, or we will bring it out to you curbside or at the pump. At Kum & Go we will continue to make our customers' lives more convenient, both today and tomorrow."



The interface allows for order and payment of a variety of Kum & Go staples including breakfast pizza, coffee, soda, beer and more. Customers can receive their ordered items car-side as they fill up, or grab and go at the front of the store.

Customers who make their first mobile order by June 30 will receive 25 cents off per gallon, up to 20 gallons, at their next fill up.

"This is a paradigm shift in the way we do business here at Kum & Go," said Ryan Lindsley, vice president of digital technology. "We are excited to follow on the success of our Fuel Better innovation with mobile ordering. This is another chapter as we continue to elevate our digital customer experience at Kum & Go."

In May 2020, the convenience retailer added mobile fuel pay to the Kum & Go app. The feature allows &Rewards loyalty members to skip the keypad and activate the pump with their smartphone, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates more than 400 stores in Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.