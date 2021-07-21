Kum & Go to Enter Another Midwest State in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC will be entering its 13th Midwest market with the opening of a set of Grand Rapids, Mich., area convenience stores, expected to open in 2022.

"We are excited to bring the Kum & Go brand to our 13th state. Grand Rapids is an amazing community," said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. "Kum & Go will create quality jobs, give back to and help develop the community, and make days better for a whole new set of customers. We think Grand Rapids and Kum & Go are a great match."

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain with more than 400 locations across 11 states, currently.

"Kum & Go is looking forward to entering another new state this year with this expansion into Michigan and pushing our footprint further east," said Kum & Go Senior Vice President of Store Development Niki Mason. "We love Grand Rapids and see plenty of opportunity for growth beyond."

The move into Michigan marks the second recently announced expansion plan for the Des Moines-based company. Kum & Go will also be entering the Utah market with multiple c-stores set to open in the Salt Lake City area next year, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The first five Utah stores are under contract and will be newly constructed buildings. They will all have fuel and Kum & Go's Go Fresh Market concept.