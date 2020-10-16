Kum & Go Names GSP as 2020 Make Days Better Award Recipient

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC named retail services provider GSP the winner of its 2020 Make Days Better Award. It presented the honor during the convenience store chain's annual Supplier Partner Summit, held virtually on Aug. 11.

"The Make Days Better Award category is all about connecting with people and captures Kum & Go's core values of passion, integrity, teamwork, caring and excellence," said GSP National Account Manager Shane Delaney. "At GSP, our values of commitment, integrity, passion, loyalty, excellence, accountability and teamwork align closely with Kum & Go and we strive daily to adhere to these principles. We're incredibly thankful for this award and are grateful for our continued partnership with Kum & Go."

Kum & Go and GSP have collaborated on projects ranging from affordable turnkey store remodels and in-store signage to promotional marketing collateral.

"Kum & Go is a purpose-based organization, committed to making people's days better and living our core values," said Kum & Go Vice President of Marketing Kate Gibson Overby. "It's a pleasure to work with a team that truly understands and practices these values. ... I'm thrilled to see GSP take home our Make Days Better Award."

GSP Chief Operating Officer Kevin Farley said, "Winning this award is such an honor. We thank Kum & Go for recognizing that GSP's entire account team — from design to production to fulfilment — demonstrates those values in all we do to assist with the marketing needs of this high-volume retailer and look forward to continuing to strengthen and grow our partnership."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.