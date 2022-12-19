Kum & Go Offers Holiday Discount on E15 Sales

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is making holiday travel easier for its customers by offering E15 grade fuel for $1.99 per gallon from Dec. 23-26.

Cars manufactured since 2001 can safely use the alternative fuel, which is made of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline.

"As a family-owned company, Kum & Go is always looking for ways to make days better for our customers in the communities we serve," said Ken Kleemeier, vice president of fuels at Kum & Go. "During a time when many will be traveling, we are delighted to offer this promotion on our E15 fuel."

More than nine in 10 Americans (91 percent) use personal vehicles for their holiday travel, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Kum & Go is proud to offer customers this promotion on a more sustainable fuel offering that is also better for the environment, the company said.

E15 is available at 198 Kum & Go locations. Customers can find the store closest to them online or via the Kum & Go mobile app and seek out the blue E15 handle when fueling up.

In addition to saving during the promotional period, drivers can enjoy extra savings and earn rewards by joining Kum & Go's &Rewards program on the company's mobile app.

New &Rewards members will earn 15 cents off per gallon on their first fill-up just for signing up. They can then fuel faster and earn 25 cents off per gallon and receive 10 cents off per gallon every time they fuel up thereafter using Mobile Fuel Pay, which allows &Rewards members to skip the keypad and activate the fuel pump with their smartphone.Members open the app and choose "fuel," select the pump number, follow the in-app prompts and begin fueling.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain with more than 400 stores in 12 states.