Kum & Go Prepares to Welcome First Customers in Utah

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC will ring up customers to its first convenience store in the Salt Lake City market on Dec. 19.

The Draper store is the first of several Kum & Go locations set to open in the Salt Lake City area over the next year. The convenience store operator also plans to open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman, Utah, during the first half of 2023.

A grand opening celebration will be held at the store, located at 13639 S 200 W in Draper, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"We are beyond excited to open our first store in Salt Lake City," said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. "This is the culmination of years of work by our associates who are passionate about making days better in retail. We believe Utahns will enjoy Kum & Go's fresh perspective to the convenience industry and look forward to significant growth in the area for years to come."

Kum & Go first announced plans to enter Utah, its 12th state, in May 2021. The opening of the Draper store marks its first entrance into a new state in more than a decade.

The stores will have Kum & Go's open-concept designs and fresh, made-to-order food program, which features stackers and bowls as well as grab-and-go burritos, available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. All items feature fresh, upscale ingredients, including brown rice, flavorful vegetables and premium proteins like brisket and falafel, combined with a fun convenience store flair with toppings such as Corn Nuts and Takis.

The company is also living up to its philosophy of "Make Days Better" and focus on on three pillars of excellence — people, philanthropy, and planet — by partnering with the Field of Dreams Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity build. The Kum & Go-sponsored home is projected to be completed in spring 2023. The energy-efficient development will include 20 homes with an interior communal greenspace.

"It is one of the highlights of my career to be able to help open and operate these stores in the Salt Lake City market," said Candi Vuyk, district supervisor at Kum & Go, who originally hails from Provo, Utah. "I can't wait to return to Utah and discover all the ways Kum & Go can make a difference in the community."

The company is now hiring for multiple positions across all Salt Lake City-area stores. Full- and part-time positions start at $15.25 per hour for store associates and $16.50 per hour for food associates. Full-time positions offer a comprehensive benefits package and set schedules with consistent hours.

Kum & Go also expects to enter the Detroit market in 2024, with plans to open more than 50 stores in the market over the next several years.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain with more than 400 stores in 12 states.