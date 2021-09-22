Advertisement
Kum & Go Revamps Brand in 'Modernizing Renovation'

The "So Delicious It's Distracting" campaign introduces the retailer's overhauled menu and new positioning.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is refreshing its identity through a new campaign that is designed to redefine the on-the-go category and connect with a wider audience.

Launching alongside its new fresh food menu, now available in select markets, the retailer's modernizing renovation seeks to match its evolved approach to food through a bold, contemporary aesthetic.

Throughout its more than six decades in business, Kum & Go has prided itself on being a welcoming hotspot for gas, groceries and communities to connect. Today, it continues to innovate new ways to offer its customers the choices they deserve and desire, and its recharged identity celebrates the idea of "empowered choices," according to the company.

Kum & Go worked with global branding agency BrandOpus to develop a 360-degree campaign that brings its brand vision to life and represents the exciting updates happening, providing a fresh look for fresh food. Titled "So Delicious It's Distracting," the ad campaign debuted across TV, online, social media, radio, and in-store channels.

The humorous campaign aims to introduce both Kum & Go's overhauled menu and new positioning. An irreverently playful, 15-second film is based on the concept that once someone has tried the new Kum & Go menu, its delicious flavors will drive them to distraction with hilarious consequences. "Towawav" and "Dodgeball" launch the week of Sept. 20 in select markets.

"We've witnessed food preferences evolve in recent times. Now felt like the right time to reevaluate what convenience means to our customers today and spearhead a significant change in the category," said Matt Riezman, director of brand marketing at Kum & Go. "BrandOpus has been a fantastic partner throughout this journey and has equipped us with the tools to shift that meaning, delivering a dynamic and cohesive brand experience across all touchpoints."

Details of the wider rebrand and campaign include:

  • A new tagline, "A Fresh Perspective," encapsulates the brand's approach to business — from the tasty food to associates' attitudes, e-charging stations and beyond.
  • The ellipse and K&G connecting line within the logo have inspired an upbeat and energetic world of patterns and playful illustrations including "The Ampersandersons" characters, who echo the brand's joyful spirit.
  • The ampersand within the logo — previously a lead equity — now works within the wider brand world as a distinctive asset and signature for the brand.
  • Kum & Go's iconic red and white color palette has been retained but evolved to include an uplifting orange, green, and blue to evoke a sense of vibrancy.
  • Punchy and bold, the Gopher and Sofia type style delivers a personable and spunky tone of voice across all activations and communications.
  • A sharp, clean, and confident photography style draws out the mouth-watering flavor and quality of real ingredients.

"Our task was to wrap up Kum & Go's new philosophy and approach to food into one strong narrative, bringing it to life through a contemporary and timeless visual expression," said Paul Taylor, BrandOpus chief creative officer and founding partner. "The 360-degree revamp brings a whole new meaning to convenience, and we're excited for the world to experience it."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.