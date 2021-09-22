Kum & Go Revamps Brand in 'Modernizing Renovation'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is refreshing its identity through a new campaign that is designed to redefine the on-the-go category and connect with a wider audience.

Launching alongside its new fresh food menu, now available in select markets, the retailer's modernizing renovation seeks to match its evolved approach to food through a bold, contemporary aesthetic.

Throughout its more than six decades in business, Kum & Go has prided itself on being a welcoming hotspot for gas, groceries and communities to connect. Today, it continues to innovate new ways to offer its customers the choices they deserve and desire, and its recharged identity celebrates the idea of "empowered choices," according to the company.

Kum & Go worked with global branding agency BrandOpus to develop a 360-degree campaign that brings its brand vision to life and represents the exciting updates happening, providing a fresh look for fresh food. Titled "So Delicious It's Distracting," the ad campaign debuted across TV, online, social media, radio, and in-store channels.

The humorous campaign aims to introduce both Kum & Go's overhauled menu and new positioning. An irreverently playful, 15-second film is based on the concept that once someone has tried the new Kum & Go menu, its delicious flavors will drive them to distraction with hilarious consequences. "Towawav" and "Dodgeball" launch the week of Sept. 20 in select markets.