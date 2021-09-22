Kum & Go Revamps Brand in 'Modernizing Renovation'
"We've witnessed food preferences evolve in recent times. Now felt like the right time to reevaluate what convenience means to our customers today and spearhead a significant change in the category," said Matt Riezman, director of brand marketing at Kum & Go. "BrandOpus has been a fantastic partner throughout this journey and has equipped us with the tools to shift that meaning, delivering a dynamic and cohesive brand experience across all touchpoints."
Details of the wider rebrand and campaign include:
- A new tagline, "A Fresh Perspective," encapsulates the brand's approach to business — from the tasty food to associates' attitudes, e-charging stations and beyond.
- The ellipse and K&G connecting line within the logo have inspired an upbeat and energetic world of patterns and playful illustrations including "The Ampersandersons" characters, who echo the brand's joyful spirit.
- The ampersand within the logo — previously a lead equity — now works within the wider brand world as a distinctive asset and signature for the brand.
- Kum & Go's iconic red and white color palette has been retained but evolved to include an uplifting orange, green, and blue to evoke a sense of vibrancy.
- Punchy and bold, the Gopher and Sofia type style delivers a personable and spunky tone of voice across all activations and communications.
- A sharp, clean, and confident photography style draws out the mouth-watering flavor and quality of real ingredients.
"Our task was to wrap up Kum & Go's new philosophy and approach to food into one strong narrative, bringing it to life through a contemporary and timeless visual expression," said Paul Taylor, BrandOpus chief creative officer and founding partner. "The 360-degree revamp brings a whole new meaning to convenience, and we're excited for the world to experience it."
Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.