Kum & Go to Sell 'Founder's Store'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is saying goodbye to a historic site. The convenience store operator will sell its store located at 2359 Edgington Ave. in Eldora, Iowa, which is recognized as its Founder's Store.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire the Founder's Store from Kum & Go.

Eldora was the birthplace and hometown of Kum & Go founder William A. Krause, who considered it important to give back to his communities. Kum & Go has continued that tradition through more than 60 years of operations by giving 10 percent of profits back to the communities it serves each year, according to the company.

Kum & Go will continue to have a presence in Eldora, where it is working with the local high school on a renovation project that is expected to benefit the community for years to come.

"Eldora is a significant place in our company's history and to my grandfather, where he was born, raised and graduated high school," said Tanner Krause, CEO at Kum & Go. "It has been an honor to connect with and serve the Eldora community all these years."

Despite this store sale, Kum & Go is continuing to grow its offerings and footprint. The retailer plans to expand its network into Idaho in 2023, starting in the Boise area. Kum & Go is also rolling out its new fresh food menu to all Des Moines-area c-stores by the end of the year, as Convenience Store News reported.

The company's goal is to hire 5,000 store associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brands and food program in the Des Moines market.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 400 c-stores in 11 states.