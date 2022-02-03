Kum & Go Targets 2023 for Idaho Expansion

DES MOINES — Kum & Go LC's next stop will be Idaho.

The convenience store retailer is planning a set of stores in the Boise, Idaho, area. The locations area is expected to open in 2023. The expansion into Idaho follow's Kum &Go's planned move into Utah and Michigan later this year.

"Kum & Go is excited to introduce a fresh perspective to the idea of immediate consumption in Boise," said CEO Tanner Krause. "We're committed to leveraging the latest technology, products, and innovation to deliver the quality, value, and service our customers deserve every day. We look forward to bringing our passion and purpose to 'Make Days Better' to the Boise area."

Network growth comes as Kum & Go grows its in-store offerings. It recently launched a new made-to-order fresh menu at select store locations. In addition, the retailer is partnering with premium coffee brands like BLK & Bold.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Mountain West region to the Kum & Go brand with this move into Boise," said Niki Mason, senior vice president of store development. "Boise's rich history, culture, and rapid growth align with our long-term plans for expansion and continued store enhancement. We're excited to start serving and connecting with the Boise community."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 400 c-stores in 11 states.

Kyle Krause, founder and CEO of Krause Group, the parent company of Kum & Go, was the 2021 retailer inductee into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame.