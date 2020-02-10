Kwik Chek Launches Chainwide Rebranding Initiative

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Kwik Chek Food Stores is rebranding all of its locations to Texas Born (TXB), a big city, open country and everything-in-between brand that emphasizes its Texan roots and values, the company announced.

Two brand new TXB stores are already under construction in Georgetown and Bee Cave, Texas, with a third location in Cottonwood Shores, Texas, soon to follow.

Two existing Kwik Chek locations in Lake Buchanan and Three Rivers, Texas, are also undergoing the rebrand, with plans to reopen with the new branding by mid-2021.

"After 18 years, we really felt like it was time to examine our company, our values and the things that drive us, and we came up with a re-brand that is truly in line with who we are," said Kwik Chek CEO Kevin Smartt. "We value hospitality, authenticity and integrity. This company was born and raised in the great state of Texas, and quite simply, there's nothing that could capture our message and our roots better than the TXB brand."

TXB branding has already begun to appear in Kwik Chek stores, including:

Print and digital menu boards, as well as cappuccino machines, with fountain cups to follow soon;

By the end of November, all new promotional signage will be TXB branded; and

All stores currently have two sizes of TXB bottled water available for purchase and TXB jerky will be available by the end of the year.

Kwik Chek expects to rebrand all 47 locations across Texas and Oklahoma to TXB over the next three years, with several stores beginning their rebrand initiatives by the end of 2020.