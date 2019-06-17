Kwik Trip Begins Stocking CBD Products

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is the newest convenience store retailer to enter into the cannabidiol (CBD) category.

The La Crosse-based operator of more than 560 c-stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin will begin stocking CBD products such as vape pens, topical rubs, tinctures and drops, and oral pouches in store.

In December 2018, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 legalized CBD, derived from hemp. Although the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved health claims related to most products containing CBD, nor has it placed any regulations on the product, as of now, hemp CBD retail sales are only permitted in 17 states, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The FDA did, however, form a task force on CBD and marijuana products that will focus on legislative proposals for CBD. It will be co-chaired by FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy and Principal Associate Commissioner for Policy Lowell Schiller, according to Cowen & Co.

Kwik Trip joins Sheetz Inc. in the selling of CBD products. Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz recently launched an extensive line of premium CBD products at more than 140 of its locations across Pennsylvania, including topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, pet products and other items.