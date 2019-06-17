Press enter to search
Close search

Kwik Trip Begins Stocking CBD Products

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kwik Trip Begins Stocking CBD Products

06/17/2019
Kwik Trip logo

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is the newest convenience store retailer to enter into the cannabidiol (CBD) category.

The La Crosse-based operator of more than 560 c-stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin will begin stocking CBD products such as vape pens, topical rubs, tinctures and drops, and oral pouches in store.

In December 2018, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 legalized CBD, derived from hemp. Although the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved health claims related to most products containing CBD, nor has it placed any regulations on the product, as of now, hemp CBD retail sales are only permitted in 17 states, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The FDA did, however, form a task force on CBD and marijuana products that will focus on legislative proposals for CBD. It will be co-chaired by FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy and Principal Associate Commissioner for Policy Lowell Schiller, according to Cowen & Co.

Kwik Trip joins Sheetz Inc. in the selling of CBD products. Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz recently launched an extensive line of premium CBD products at more than 140 of its locations across Pennsylvania, including topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, pet products and other items.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CBD oil
Cannabis & CBD
Sheetz Introduces CBD Products to Its Pennsylvania C-stores
Cannabis & CBD
How to Get Started in the CBD Category
A CBD plant
Cannabis & CBD
FDA Sets Course for New CBD & Cannabis Task Force
The FDA headquarters sign
Legislative, Regulatory & Legal
FDA Will Hold April Meeting to Discuss CBD Product Regulation