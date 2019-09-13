Kwik Trip Brings Delivery Service to Additional Cities

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is expanding its delivery range to include the majority of Madison, Middleton, Monona and Sun Prairie, Wis.

This follows a second expansion to Green Bay and Appleton, Wis., that occurred in late August, reported the Wisconsin State Journal.

The convenience retailer is teaming with EatStreet as its delivery partner. The initial pilot period launched Aug. 1 with delivery available from c-stores located at 1421 Monroe St. in downtown Madison and 530 West Ave in La Crosse, Wis.

"The response has been overwhelming from our loyal customers and that meant one thing: We needed to expedite the launch of delivery at other Kwik Trip locations," David Jackson, digital marketing and loyalty manager for Kwik Trip.

Kwik Trip plans to add delivery to locations in au Claire, Janesville and Wausau, Wis., in the near future.

"It's clear customers want Kwik Trip delivered to their doorsteps," said Matt Howard, EatStreet's CEO and co-founder. "Customers in our hometown of Madison have enjoyed delivery for dozens of restaurants, and the addition of more Kwik Trip locations is only going to make it that much better."

Items available for delivery include hot food and beverages, snacks, energy drinks and more. The EatStreet mobile app is available in the Apple store and Google Play. Customers can also visit www.eatstreet.com.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 560 c-stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.