Kwik Trip Gives New Look to Acquired Stop-N-Go Stores

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is revamping the exterior of its Stop-N-Go convenience stores.

The La Crosse-based convenience retailer partnered with GSP to give the Stop-N-Go chain a refreshed look with new exterior branding elements.

"GSP understands what strong brands are made of and how to design modern and timeless graphics and branding elements," said Steven Cohen, vice president of design services for Clearwater, Fla.-based GSP. "When Kwik Trip approached us looking for a new, updated, modernized look for its Stop-N-Go stores, we created the logo and graphics package that could be applied to the store's canopies and exteriors."

Kwik Trip closed on its acquisition of the Madison-based c-store chain, which comprises 36 locations, in early December. At the time, Kwik Trip said it plans to continue to operate many of the acquired stores under the existing Stop-N-Go banner. The retailer will remodel and rebrand some of the larger stores as Kwik Trip, or Kwik Star in Illinois, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We wanted to ensure that the new Stop-N-Go brand was contemporary, exciting and memorable," said Mark Meisner, director of marketing and advertising, Kwik Trip. "GSP knows how to evolve brands through all levels of the customer experience — we're thrilled with the end results."

The new Stop-N-Go logo and color palette will affect 21 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

In addition to the Stop-N-Go stores, Kwik Trip owns and operates more than 750 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.