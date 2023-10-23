Kwik Trip Goes Live With New Fuel Supply Solution

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is teaming up with Gravitate to launch its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Supply & Dispatch solution, which is now live across the retailer's footprint.

The solution helps convenience stores, carriers and wholesalers manage their fuel value chains through automated order creation and route optimization, increasing the dispatcher's productivity by up to 40 percent, according to Gravitate.

By leveraging AI-based supply optimization technology, Gravitate will help Kwik Trip improve fuel supply decisions and minimize the laid-in cost of fuel across their complex network of more than 800 locations, the company said. Gravitate also provides the ability to auto-dispatch and source all loads' optimize supply decisions; and streamline the in-cab workflow for Kwik Trip's internal fleet and carriers.

[Read more: Casey's Implementing New Technology to Optimize Fuel Supply]

Kwik Trip tapped Gravitate as part of a strategic project to move away from legacy systems and toward AI-powered Supply & Dispatch solutions.

"We had a big choice to make back in 2020: Go with an outdated legacy solution or take a leap of faith with Gravitate," said Chad Hollett, vice president of fuel distribution at Kwik Trip. "We couldn't be happier with our decision. Gravitate is enabling us to auto-generate and source all our loads, optimize supply decisions, and streamline the in-cab workflow for our fleet and our carriers. Their support has been excellent, and the team understands our business and our challenges."

The Supply & Dispatch solution is expected to play a major role in Kwik Trip's long-term growth strategy, helping the company to improve the customer experience by keeping sites wet and communication open, according to Gravitate. It will also improve the work lives of drivers, dispatches and other Kwik Trip employees with a modern user interface, streamlined processes, and a more integrated network across all stakeholders.

"We love working with Kwik Trip. They have been a huge part of our success story and we are grateful for their support and partnership. They have pushed us to make huge strides," said Gravitate CEO and founder Mike Scharf. "Our order engine, workflow, analytics and supply management capabilities have been pushed to new highs thanks to Kwik Trip. The project took a while, but I think we are already delivering tremendous value for them."

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 840 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa and South Dakota.