Kwik Trip to Install Self-Checkout at New C-stores

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. will be introducing self-checkout stations to its newest locations throughout Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the convenience store operator will be installing two stations at all stores completed in the last six months, as well as at the 25 to 30 sites currently under construction and due for completion by the end of 2024.

"The reason we're doing this is just for the convenience factor," Kwik Trip public relations specialist Ben Leibl told the Sentinel. "We're not replacing anyone's jobs. We're still hiring the same amount of coworkers for our newer stores."

Kwik Trip previously announced its new locations in Minnesota would be including a self-checkout option, with a company representative telling station 98.1 that "the plan is for all stores … going forward [to] have self checkouts installed."

Leibl said no significant issues with the new self-checkout systems have been reported to the company, with some stores throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota are already using the systems.

As of now, the company has no plans to retrofit existing stores with the self-checkout options.

"We understand that our guests want to be in and out of our stores as quickly as possible; not everyone wants human interaction," Leibl said. "If there's a longer line, people have the option to go to the self-checkout, complete their transaction and get on with their day."

Despite some growing hesitancy among large retailers to continue or grow their self-checkout programs, a number of c-store chains already have plans in place to expand access to their self-checkout options. Among them is Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which, since 2022, has installed stations at more than 2,000 locations and seen widespread adoption among its customer base.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 840 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa and South Dakota.