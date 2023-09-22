Kwik Star Banner Makes South Dakota Debut

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. opened its first South Dakota Kwik Star location in Brandon on Sept. 21. The site is one of six locations slated to open in the state throughout the fall and early winter.

The new locations will not bear the Kwik Trip name but will use the alternate Kwik Star branding, as will all of its South Dakota locations, WMTV reported.

"You'll find fast food, ready-to-eat meals. We have a full kitchen with hot food, and at the location, you might even have a beer cave or a humidor," Kwik Trip spokesperson Dave Niemi told WMTV back in July.

Kwik Trip initially announced the plans for its expansion into the state at the beginning of the year, and has already selected the locations for its new sites. In addition to the store in Brandon, the company has planned for four spots in Sioux Falls and one in Harrisburg, all slated to open in time for the holiday season.

Kwik Trip joins several other c-store operators in expanding their presence to new areas or reaffirming their foothold in their home territories over the last year. True North Energy LLC and Love's Travel Stops both acquired new assets from Free Enterprise Inc. and Carey Johnson Oil Co. Inc. respectively. The new sites allowed Tru North to strengthen its presence in Ohio, while Love's rebranding efforts have allowed the travel operator to pick up turnpike locations in Oklahoma and Kansas for the first time.

Meanwhile, Sheetz Inc. hit a milestone with the opening of its 700th convenience store, and 7-Eleven Inc. expanded its international presence with the opening of its first location in Vientiane in Laos.

Founded in 1965, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 800 convenience stores in the Midwest.