Kwik Trip Leads 2021 Ranking of Top 10 U.S. Gas Station Brands

NATIONAL REPORT — Consumers have spoken, and the top gas station banners from coast to coast include regional and national players.

According to USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip takes the crown. Known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa, the company operates more than 675 family-owned convenience stores.

The convenience retailer is also eyeing moves into new markets, including Michigan, North Dakota and South Dakota, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. The retailers rounding out the USA Today's top 10, in order, are:

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee

York, Pa.-based Rutter's

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Inc.

Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's

Salt Lake City-based Maverik

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized for the second time by USA Today readers as one of the nation's top convenience store companies," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "This recognition is truly a testament to the exceptional efforts of our hard-working team members and to our loyal customers, who have supported us for 45 years."