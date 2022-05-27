Kwik Trip Partners With Wisconsin Grocery Store for Fuel Rewards Program

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is teaming up with fellow Wisconsin-based Festival Foods to launch a statewide fuel savings program.

The Festival Foods Gas Rewards Program, which kicked off May 25, gives shoppers the chance to earn 1 cent off of Kwik Trip fuel purchases for every $10 they spend at a Festival Foods grocery store.

For every $100 spent on groceries, shoppers can save 10 cents per gallon on their next fill-up.

"We're always looking for ways to bring value to our guests, so when presented the opportunity to partner with another Wisconsin business to do that, it was a no-brainer for us," said David Jackson, Kwik Trip digital marketing and loyalty manager.

Results from Festival Foods Gas Rewards Program test markets prove that shoppers love the program, according to Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen.

"We're excited to provide added value to our guests in this new partnership with Kwik Trip, a fellow Wisconsin-based business that, like Festival Foods, is committed to providing the very best value and service to its guests," Skogen said.

Founded in 1964 as Skogen's IGA, De Pere-based Festival Foods is a family- and employee-owned grocery chain that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and to providing guests with exceptional service and value, according to the company.

It began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and currently employees 8,000-plus full- and part-time associates at 39 full-service supermarkets across Wisconsin.

To participate in the fuel savings program, shoppers can pick up a Festival Foods Gas Rewards card at Festival locations throughout Wisconsin, then register the card online to immediately start earning points. The rewards balance will be displayed at the bottom of their Festival Foods purchase receipts and can be checked online.

To redeem rewards points for fuel, members swipe their Festival Foods Gas Rewards card before their Kwik Rewards card at the gas pump, then finalize the transaction.

Cents-off rewards expire 30 days from the date earned, and may not exceed 30 gallons redeemed. They are limited to one use.

Kwik Trip isn't the only retailer to take steps in the face of record-high gas prices, which reached a national average of $4.59 per gallon on May 23. Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. extended a mobile app fuel discount program for Wawa Rewards members through June 12, while Walmart Inc. gave members of the Walmart+ program an instant discount of up to 10 cents on every gallon of fuel they purchase at more than 14,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the country.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will issue a national, emergency waiver allowing the sale of lower-priced E15 gasoline this summer. Numerous trade groups, including NATSO and SIGMA, continue to advocate for year-round sales of E15

Founded in 1965, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 800 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa.