Kwik Trip Serves as Backdrop for Superfans' Wedding Memories

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. Kwik Trip superfans Mark Steinke and Ashley Ormes celebrated their marriage with a wedding photo shoot at a store in Janesville, Wis. The photos, taken several weeks after their summer wedding, feature Steinke proposing with a doughnut, the couple sharing a wedding kiss behind Big Buddy cups and more.

"This was definitely the most unique shoot I have ever done," photographer and fellow Kwik Trip fan Autumn Ferreira, owner of Willow Walk Photography, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She came up with the idea for the photo session while discussing their mutual love of Kwik Trip with Steinke and Ormes.

Ferreira was able to recreate many of the usual wedding photos, such as the newlywed couple cutting the cake — this time a Kwik Trip doughnut — in a c-store setting.

Kwik Trip Inc. called the photos "a cinematic experience that deserves an Academy Award" when it shared them in a recent Facebook post.

"We literally all are so excited," Ferreira said. "I was just honored ... I was screaming 'cause I was so excited ... You would've thought I had won the lottery."

Founded in 1965, Kwik Trip operates more than 700 family-owned convenience stores. The company is known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa.