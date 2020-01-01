Laffy Taffy Laff BitesThe brand's classic fruity flavors and chewy taffy texture now come in fun, poppable bites.
Laffy Taffy Laff Bites are poppable treats that combine the classic, delicious taffy that fans know and love with a candy-coated shell. Available in four flavors — cherry, strawberry, green apple and blue raspberry — Laff Bites come in three package sizes: 2-ounce single peg bags at a suggested retail price of $1.29, 4.2-ounce peg bags at a suggested retail price of $1.49, and 6-ounce peg bags at a suggested retail price of $1.69. The new product features the brand’s signature jokes on every package.