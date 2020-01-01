Laffy Taffy Laff Bites are poppable treats that combine the classic, delicious taffy that fans know and love with a candy-coated shell. Available in four flavors — cherry, strawberry, green apple and blue raspberry — Laff Bites come in three package sizes: 2-ounce single peg bags at a suggested retail price of $1.29, 4.2-ounce peg bags at a suggested retail price of $1.49, and 6-ounce peg bags at a suggested retail price of $1.69. The new product features the brand’s signature jokes on every package.