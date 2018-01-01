Learn How Diesel Can Help You Thrive into the Future

What would a 31 percent drop in gasoline sales mean for your business? What would it mean for your in-store sales if traffic at your pumps dropped by that much?

C-store operators need to start planning for that future now. That’s because the federal government predicts gasoline consumption will decrease 31 percent by 2050.

During that same period, demand for diesel is supposed to remain strong. That’s led to more c-stores adding diesel pumps. And as more fleets embrace alternative fuels, many retailers are adding biodiesel blends to their offerings.