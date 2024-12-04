 Skip to main content

Legacy Markets Streamlines Fuel Pricing Process

PriceAdvantage software will support the retailer's ambitious growth plans.
Angela Hanson
CULPEPER, Va. — Legacy Markets LLC is investing in fuel technology following its acquisition of the 10-store Triangle Stop convenience chain. 

The company selected PriceAdvantage as its new fuel pricing software platform. The move, according to the retailer, gives the Legacy markets team a reliable fuel pricing system to accommodate the company's ambitious growth plans.

"With PriceAdvantage, I have all the information needed for fuel pricing at my fingertips," said Jack Helmick, Legacy Markets CEO. "Our acquisition plan is ambitious — by the end of this year we will be a much bigger company. I know with PriceAdvantage handling our fuel pricing, we can focus on enhancing and investing in our current and future acquisitions."

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based PriceAdvantage offers long-standing, reliable support and robust integrations to the various point of sale and back office systems anticipated in Legacy Markets' upcoming acquisition plan, the company said. Its support will allow Legacy Markets to gain market insight, manage by exception, refine its fuel pricing processes, and receive price change confirmation for a full closed loop. The hardware-free implementation of PriceAdvantage enables the retailer to get the platform up and running quickly.

"The PriceAdvantage industry-exclusive and patented technology will help Legacy Markets quickly determine optimized fuel prices for their newly acquired stores," said Chip Stadjuhar, president and CEO of PriceAdvantage's parent company Skyline Products. "In addition to removing delays and errors at the store level, all of our customers receive regular product upgrades and ongoing training throughout the term of their subscription. The software will grow and adapt alongside the acquisitions of Legacy Markets."

Legacy Markets is a newly formed company based in Hendersonville. The retailer plans to open 60 company-operated locations in North Carolina and South Carolina by the end of the year through both builds and acquisitions.

