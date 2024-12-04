Legacy Markets Streamlines Fuel Pricing Process
Colorado Springs, Colo.-based PriceAdvantage offers long-standing, reliable support and robust integrations to the various point of sale and back office systems anticipated in Legacy Markets' upcoming acquisition plan, the company said. Its support will allow Legacy Markets to gain market insight, manage by exception, refine its fuel pricing processes, and receive price change confirmation for a full closed loop. The hardware-free implementation of PriceAdvantage enables the retailer to get the platform up and running quickly.
"The PriceAdvantage industry-exclusive and patented technology will help Legacy Markets quickly determine optimized fuel prices for their newly acquired stores," said Chip Stadjuhar, president and CEO of PriceAdvantage's parent company Skyline Products. "In addition to removing delays and errors at the store level, all of our customers receive regular product upgrades and ongoing training throughout the term of their subscription. The software will grow and adapt alongside the acquisitions of Legacy Markets."
Legacy Markets is a newly formed company based in Hendersonville. The retailer plans to open 60 company-operated locations in North Carolina and South Carolina by the end of the year through both builds and acquisitions.