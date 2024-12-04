Legacy Markets Streamlines Fuel Pricing Process

CULPEPER, Va. — Legacy Markets LLC is investing in fuel technology following its acquisition of the 10-store Triangle Stop convenience chain.

The company selected PriceAdvantage as its new fuel pricing software platform. The move, according to the retailer, gives the Legacy markets team a reliable fuel pricing system to accommodate the company's ambitious growth plans.

"With PriceAdvantage, I have all the information needed for fuel pricing at my fingertips," said Jack Helmick, Legacy Markets CEO. "Our acquisition plan is ambitious — by the end of this year we will be a much bigger company. I know with PriceAdvantage handling our fuel pricing, we can focus on enhancing and investing in our current and future acquisitions."