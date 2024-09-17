Legacy Markets Acquires 10 C-stores in North Carolina

Legacy Markets is actively looking to build its business by acquiring convenience stores throughout the United States. The operator plans to maintain the brand, employee base and culture of an acquired entity, allowing the "legacy" of multigenerational selling shareholders to continue to contribute within their local markets, the company stated.

Legacy joins a growing group of small operators which have consolidated or merged within the last few years. Though recent headlines have been focused on larger players in the industry hammering out a potential deal, a number of smaller local businesses have started to operate under common umbrellas. In the last year, this has included Fischer Neighborhood Markets picking up 17 locations from Texas Mini Mart, and Shop Quik Convenience Stores selling its chain of 11 company-operated sites to U-Stop Convenience.

Family-owned and operated Legacy Markets, Legacy Fuel and Legacy Carwash currently serve Culpeper, Shadwell, Charlottesville and Crozet in Virginia. Founder Jeff Sprouse originally owned and operated the Brownsville Market for 20 years before creating Legacy in 2015. According to the company, he chose the name "Legacy" in the hope that locally owned businesses would become future legacies for both the families that operate them and the communities they serve.