Lenny & Larry’s Cookie-fied Big Bar

Lenny & Larry's launches its newest innovation, the Cookie-fied Big Bar, a larger version of the company's Cookie-fied Bar. Delivering 24 grams of plant-based protein, the Cookie-fied Big Bar is available in two flavors: Cookies & Creme, a blend of sweet white chips and crunchy cookie bits; and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, a peanut butter base combined with chopped peanuts and creamy chocolate chips, topped with cookie pieces. Both bars are certified vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no soy, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. Single bar options will be available for a suggested retail price of $2.33 in select convenience stores in early 2024.