Lindt Dairy-Free OatMilk Chocolate Bars

Catering to Lindt fans, chocolate lovers and plant-based enthusiasts alike, Lindt & Sprüngli introduces Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk Chocolate Bars. In addition to being non-dairy, the bars are also plant-based and made with gluten-free oats. Two varieties are available: Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk and Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk Salted Caramel, which features the addition of crunchy salted caramel pieces. The bars offer the "irresistible taste, smoothness and creamy texture" that consumers have come to expect from the entire Lindt Classic Recipe portfolio, according to the maker. The 3.5-ounce bars have a suggested retail price of $4.49.