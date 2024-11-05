 Skip to main content

Love's Adds New Tacos to Its Menu

The addition of salsa verde to the base elevates the flavor of every ingredient, according to the chain.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Love's new tacos

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is enhancing the hot food offer available across 500-plus locations.

The Oklahoma City-based chain is adding to its taco menu, which spans the breakfast, lunch and dinner dayparts. The addition of salsa verde to the base elevates the flavor of every ingredient, creating a great balance, Love's said. Options include bacon egg and cheese, potato egg and cheese, grilled steak and grilled chicken tacos. 

[Read more: Love's Ups Its Foodservice Game With Technology]

Love's also added two new taco options: 

  • The steakhouse breakfast taco featuring grilled steak, fluffy scrambled eggs topped with a three-cheese blend and crispy fried onions.
  • Buffalo chicken ranch tacos for lunch and dinner. 

"Our guests' palates are constantly evolving as they look for more intriguing taste combinations," said Greg Ekman, senior manager of culinary at Love's. "We are excited to introduce our enhanced tacos, which offer a comforting blend of both familiar and new flavors. Love's is dedicated to delivering a variety of delicious options to keep our guests fully satisfied as they move along their journey."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Love's tacos are prepped and cooked in-store daily, starting with the breakfast menu, served at 5 a.m. and lunch tacos are served beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tacos are available for $3.29 each or customers can save by buying two for $6. 

In celebration of Love's new tacos, exclusive weekly deals can be found in the Love's Connect mobile app throughout the month of November. By downloading the app and creating an account, customers can redeem these offers, including a free taco this week. 

Family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 650 locations in 42 states. The company employs nearly 40,000 team members throughout North America and Europe.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds