Love's Adds New Tacos to Its Menu

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is enhancing the hot food offer available across 500-plus locations.

The Oklahoma City-based chain is adding to its taco menu, which spans the breakfast, lunch and dinner dayparts. The addition of salsa verde to the base elevates the flavor of every ingredient, creating a great balance, Love's said. Options include bacon egg and cheese, potato egg and cheese, grilled steak and grilled chicken tacos.

Love's also added two new taco options:

The steakhouse breakfast taco featuring grilled steak, fluffy scrambled eggs topped with a three-cheese blend and crispy fried onions.

Buffalo chicken ranch tacos for lunch and dinner.

"Our guests' palates are constantly evolving as they look for more intriguing taste combinations," said Greg Ekman, senior manager of culinary at Love's. "We are excited to introduce our enhanced tacos, which offer a comforting blend of both familiar and new flavors. Love's is dedicated to delivering a variety of delicious options to keep our guests fully satisfied as they move along their journey."