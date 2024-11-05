Love's Adds New Tacos to Its Menu
The addition of salsa verde to the base elevates the flavor of every ingredient, according to the chain.
Love's tacos are prepped and cooked in-store daily, starting with the breakfast menu, served at 5 a.m. and lunch tacos are served beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tacos are available for $3.29 each or customers can save by buying two for $6.
In celebration of Love's new tacos, exclusive weekly deals can be found in the Love's Connect mobile app throughout the month of November. By downloading the app and creating an account, customers can redeem these offers, including a free taco this week.
Family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 650 locations in 42 states. The company employs nearly 40,000 team members throughout North America and Europe.