Love's & Blue Compass Team Up for RV Driver Discounts

Users can utilize a scannable barcode on the Love's Connect app to access the discounts, streamlining the payment process to get customers back on the road.

"Collaborating with Blue Compass RV for this bundle of discounts allows us to continue to connect customers to RV amenities at Love's like never before," said Ashley Gockstetter, vice president of customer experience for Love's. "We look forward to supporting Blue Compass customers by easing their access to the fuel and amenities needed to hit the road for their next adventure."

Love's provides RV-friendly amenities across its network. In addition to RV parking, fuel, convenience items, and fresh food and drinks, RV travelers have access to Love's network of RV hookups for overnight stays at more than 50 locations across the country.

"When we launched RV Complete, we were proud to offer our customers a tool to make enjoying the RV experience that much easier for both RV enthusiasts and first-time buyers alike. From 24/7/365 remote roadside assistance to a range of benefits serving RV-ers, we are always looking to expand the value to our customers," said Jon Ferrando, founder, president and CEO of Blue Compass RV. "Partnering with Love's allows us to offer our customers an elevated RV experience, while cutting costs on refueling and servicing your unit."

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops has a travel center network of 640 locations in 42 states. Additionally, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.