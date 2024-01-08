Love's Marks 60 Years of Operations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops came into the new year with anniversaries on its mind, celebrating 60 years of operations since the company's first store was opened by Tom Love in Watonga, Okla., in 1964.

Love opened a combined convenience store and filling station at a time when that particular retail combination was still relatively rare, according to the company. The organization has continued to try and live up to those forward-looking foundations over the years by expanding into travel stops; adding the Gemini Motor Transport fleet and total truck care solutions; and offering restaurant and fresh food options.

Today, Love's is the only major travel stop that is still family-owned and operated, having grown into a national travel stop and convenience store network with 637 locations in 42 states and nearly 40,000 employees across North America and Europe. Its family of companies includes Musket Corp., Trillium Energy Solutions, Gemini and Speedco.

"Tom Love said it best: 'yesterday’s trophies don’t win tomorrow’s games,' and even after six decades we still live by that motto, constantly innovating and improving," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "The secret formula behind the company’s success is our employees and how they model the core values Love’s was built on and sustain a legacy of driving for excellence."

Love's 60th anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the year, with announcements, promotions and more to be updated on the company's social media sites.

In addition to its travel center sites, Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 430 truck service centers under the Speedco and Love's Truck Care brands. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. The company was also recently ranked at No. 1 on Indeed’s "Work Wellbeing in the U.S." list.