Love's Bolsters Fraud Prevention Efforts
Other components of the network partnership include:
- Integrated payment solutions, allowing truck drivers and fleet operators to utilize ONRAMP's secure, integrated processing platform at more than 580 Love's locations across the country.
- A loyalty and rewards program which will allow Love's customers to gain access to exclusive rewards and benefits when using ONRAMP.
- Advanced security to protect against fraud.
- Around-the-clock customer support to address any payment-related issues.
The partnership went live in June, with plans to expand services and benefits over time. Customers can expect to see the new payment features integrated across Love's footprint in the future.
This is the second payment processing network for professional drivers Love's has integrated over the last few months. In September, the travel stop chain began accepting digital fuel payments from Relay Payments' network, which is currently utilized by more than 400,000 drivers for fuel, scales, cash advances and lumpers.
ONRAMP operates a nationwide, fully integrated digital payments network at truck stops in the United States. Its payment processing solutions enable secure, efficient transactions for carriers and logistics companies.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 650 locations in 42 states. The company employs nearly 40,000 team members throughout North America and Europe.