Love's Bolsters Fraud Prevention Efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops entered into a new agreement with payment processing solutions provider ONRAMP aimed at preventing fraud and improving payment experiences for the trucking and transportation sectors.

The partnership is designed to provide truck drivers, fleet operators and logistics companies more efficient, secure and seamless payment options, according to ONRAMP. The relationship will include enhanced payment features, such as cardless transactions and streamlined account management, all tailored specifically to meet the needs of the trucking industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Love's Travel Stops to bring advanced digital payment solutions to the trucking industry," said Michael Morris, ONRAMP CEO. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline and enhance the payment experience for professional drivers and fleet managers, ensuring they can access the most secure and convenient transaction process in the industry."