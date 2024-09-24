Love's Joins Digital Fuel Payment Network

"Relay's acceptance at leading fueling stops speaks to the rapid adoption of our solutions and the industry's need for a comprehensive and secure digital payment network," said Relay CEO Ryan Droege. "Our mission is to build an end-to-end digital payments network designed specifically for the trucking and logistics industry, helping fleets and drivers keep more of their earnings and reduce frustrations."

The Relay fuel payment solution includes other benefits for carriers and drivers such as:

A nationwide payment network which helps protect companies from fraud;

A comprehensive suite of over-the-road digital payments for fuel, scales and lumpers that increases hours of service and improves the driver experience; and

A 24/7, U.S.-based customer service team that answers the phone in under 30 seconds.

"At Gulf Relay, we thoroughly vet new vendors to ensure they help us save time and money," said Andy Vanzant, chief operating officer at Gulf Relay. "Relay Payments has not only met our expectations but exceeded them, and our drivers love using Relay at their favorite Love's locations across the country. Relay has set a new standard for how our drivers pay for goods and services over the road."

Founded in 2019 and based in Atlanta, Relay Payments currently employs more than 150 team members. Its customers include carriers and logistics companies across the United States, such as Schneider, Coyote Logistics and Old Dominion. According to the company, Relay has processed millions of transactions with zero instances of fraud.

Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.