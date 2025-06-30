 Skip to main content

Love's Brings New Ordering Kiosks to Its Network

The platform allows customers to place their food orders quickly, improving self-ordering accuracy and reducing operational costs.
Danielle Romano
OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiencies with the deployment of intelligent kiosks in Arby's quick-service restaurant (QSR) locations across the country. 

Launched in partnership with Bite, the large, tablet-like touchscreen kiosks allow customers to place their food orders quickly, improving self-ordering accuracy and reducing operational costs. Most importantly, the new technology is improves the overall dining experience for customers on the road, the company stated.

"These kiosks empower customers with more control, faster service and a more personalized interaction with the brands they love, reinforcing Love's commitment to putting the guest experience first," said Nick Bouse, director of foodservice for Love's.

[Read more: Love's Details 2025 Growth Strategies]

This innovative technology is ADA-compliant and caters to a wide range of customers that make up the traveling public, including individuals with varying language needs and those who prefer a streamlined ordering process with minimal interaction. Kiosks support ordering in both English and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for a wider audience.

The menus on the kiosks also offer images of all the items, helping people recognize options to make the ordering experience more approachable, the travel center operator stated.

Kiosks further enhance the ordering experience by suggesting limited-time promotions and delivering recommendations. For example, at Arby's customers will be reminded of seasonal offerings, or suggested favorites such as Curly Fries or a Jamocha Shake.

Whether customers opt to dine in or take out, they benefit from enhanced operational efficiency from reduced wait times in line. Instead, customers can repurpose the time to shop and take advantage of Love's amenities while waiting for their orders, Love's said.

The kiosks seamlessly integrate with Love's existing technology, including order ahead in the Love's Connect app, point of sale and loyalty rewards. My Love's Reward members can input their information at checkout for added benefits.

"This technology doesn't just improve the guest experience — it transforms our operations. By streamlining the ordering process, our team members can dedicate more time to food preparation, optimizing the customer experience and driving loyalty," said Joe Cotton, vice president of foodservice for Love's. "It's another way Love's helps customers get back on the road quickly."

Love's plans to plans to bring Bite Kiosks to additional QSR concepts this year. Additionally, the chain said it will look for opportunities to continue to refine the order-ahead experience and streamline kitchen order delivery. 

Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.

