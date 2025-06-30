Love's Brings New Ordering Kiosks to Its Network

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiencies with the deployment of intelligent kiosks in Arby's quick-service restaurant (QSR) locations across the country.

Launched in partnership with Bite, the large, tablet-like touchscreen kiosks allow customers to place their food orders quickly, improving self-ordering accuracy and reducing operational costs. Most importantly, the new technology is improves the overall dining experience for customers on the road, the company stated.

"These kiosks empower customers with more control, faster service and a more personalized interaction with the brands they love, reinforcing Love's commitment to putting the guest experience first," said Nick Bouse, director of foodservice for Love's.

[Read more: Love's Details 2025 Growth Strategies]

This innovative technology is ADA-compliant and caters to a wide range of customers that make up the traveling public, including individuals with varying language needs and those who prefer a streamlined ordering process with minimal interaction. Kiosks support ordering in both English and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for a wider audience.