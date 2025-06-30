Love's Brings New Ordering Kiosks to Its Network
The menus on the kiosks also offer images of all the items, helping people recognize options to make the ordering experience more approachable, the travel center operator stated.
Kiosks further enhance the ordering experience by suggesting limited-time promotions and delivering recommendations. For example, at Arby's customers will be reminded of seasonal offerings, or suggested favorites such as Curly Fries or a Jamocha Shake.
The kiosks seamlessly integrate with Love's existing technology, including order ahead in the Love's Connect app, point of sale and loyalty rewards. My Love's Reward members can input their information at checkout for added benefits.
"This technology doesn't just improve the guest experience — it transforms our operations. By streamlining the ordering process, our team members can dedicate more time to food preparation, optimizing the customer experience and driving loyalty," said Joe Cotton, vice president of foodservice for Love's. "It's another way Love's helps customers get back on the road quickly."
Love's plans to plans to bring Bite Kiosks to additional QSR concepts this year. Additionally, the chain said it will look for opportunities to continue to refine the order-ahead experience and streamline kitchen order delivery.
Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.