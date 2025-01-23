Love's Details 2025 Growth Strategies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Coming off the celebration of its 60th year in business, Love's Travel Stops enters 2025 with a strategic focus on growth, network enhancements and innovation.

The strategy, according to Shane Wharton, president of Love's, will strengthen the company's position as the premier one-stop-shop for professional truck drivers and four-wheel, RV and electric vehicle (EV) customers.

"As we enter the new year, we're committed to continuing to enhance the customer experience for all," he said during an exclusive call with media on Jan. 22. "This year, we're excited to introduce new and updated locations, innovative food and drinks, and continued improvement of the services and amenities we offer. With our continued focus on the evolving needs of customers, we're confident we'll provide an even better experience across our network in 2025."

Network Expansion Plans

On the agenda for the year ahead, Love's will continue to grow and refresh its nationwide network of locations. This year, the company plans to start construction on 20 new stores and begin updating 50 existing locations under its Strategic Remodel Initiative (SRI). Launched in 2022, the SRI identifies which sites will be updated based on foot traffic, sales and store age.

As part of the SRI, the company will raze and rebuild a EZ GO turnpike location in Stroud, Okla. — the first of the turnpike locations that Love's acquired in 2023 to be remodeled.

Stores undergoing updates will remain open during the remodeling process.

With new locations and SRI efforts this year, more than half of Love's 655 locations will be newly constructed or remodeled by 2035, Wharton reported.