Love's Details 2025 Growth Strategies

Meeting Professional Drivers' Needs
Love's remains committed to addressing the critical shortage of truck parking in the United States. In 2025, the company plans to add approximately 1,000 new truck parking spaces to its network, surpassing 50,000 spaces across the country. It will do so predominantly through new locations, but also as part of the SRI.
Additionally, Love's Truck Care, which the company has been growing "pretty aggressively" over the past few years, will optimize the products and services it offers, according to Wharton. This year, Love's will add 12 maintenance bays and six to 10 emergency roadside vehicles to the Love's Truck Care and Speedco network. Currently, there are 432 truck care locations nationwide.
Plans also call for more Love's Truck Washes locations. Added in 2023, these facilities are equipped with automated technology and provide the same quality as a hand wash but in half the time of other truck washes in the industry.
Currently, truck washes are available at 11 facilities, with anywhere from three to five being added in the year ahead, Wharton shared.
Advancements for RV Drivers
This year, Love's will surpass 100 locations with RV hookups by adding 83 hookups to 17 locations. Unique to Love's, customers can use the Love's Connect app to reserve a space, check in and turn on utilities.
"We're perfectly positioned to take care of this customer — an RV driver who needs a stop on the way to their final destination, something that's safe and clean, and has the amenities that they need," Wharton said.
Alternative Energy Solutions
In 2025, Love's will grow its network of EV charging stations through National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure grants. In 2024, the company was awarded $83 million for the installation of chargers in 13 states. This year, construction is expected to start on fast chargers at Love's locations in eight states: Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Given the company's footprint and position on highways, Wharton expects Love's will secure more grants in the future. "In fact, as we build new stores, we're being cognizant of in the future that we may add EV charging [to that site]. We're either adding it at the time we build a new store, or we're identifying areas that we would put it in the future as the demand picks up," he noted.
Switching from EV to hydrogen, Trillium, a member of the Love's Family of Companies, will bring a hydrogen station online in California this year, with more facilities scheduled to open in Pennsylvania. These sites, Wharton emphasized, are private.