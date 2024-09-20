Love's Debuts Private Brand for Travel Essentials

"Love's loyal customers expect a brand they can trust," said Eddie Burt, chief supply chain officer at Love's. "That's why we prominently place Love's private brand products within our stores. Our customers recognize Love's as the heart of the highway and look to us for premium alternatives at a value. We're proud to make our products available to customers as they traverse our network of 600-plus stores nationwide."

The products were thoughtfully curated based on customer feedback and demand to get them back on the road quickly and comfortably, according to Love's. Minimal packaging won't crowd tight spaces in vehicles, and high-performance items can be depended on during a travel emergency.

The brand should also appeal to consumers who want to shop responsibly, as they come from OKEO-TEX certified production facilities. Love's commitment to high product safety ensures that textiles are safe from harmful substances, rigorously tested for quality and ethically produced, the company said.

Additional Traverse Travel Gear products will roll out in the coming months. Additionally, the Traverse Pro Series, which includes tactical flashlights and cooling gel seat cushions, is available during Driver Appreciation Month in September.

Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.