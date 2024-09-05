Love's New Partnership Combines Football & Workwear
Each Love's store will sell merchandise for the two franchises closest to the location's market. Fans traveling outside their team's region can simply scan the QR code in stores and order gear for any NFL franchise in a variety of sizes and have it shipped at Love's.
NFL hi-visibility hat prices start at $19.99 and other safety gear ranges from $24.99 to $59.99.
Love's is moving into the fall season with additional promotions intended to appeal to football fans. Last week, the company announced new discounts for travelers visiting their RV parks, offering 10% off their night rates through Feb. 9, 2024. The campaign was designed especially to appeal to fans who plan to travel or tailgate for a game.
Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.
Love's recently made the third annual ranking of America's Best Retailers from Newsweek and Statista.