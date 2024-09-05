 Skip to main content

Love's New Partnership Combines Football & Workwear

Gear featuring logos from regional NFL teams will be sold at local travel stop locations.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Worker wearing reflective hoodie with Kansas City Chiefs logo from Love's

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops entered into a new partnership with workwear outfitter Buffalo Outdoors to produce high-visibility workwear, featuring logos and designs of all 32 National Football League (NFL) teams. 

The line includes work vests, safety T-shirts, sweatshirts, snapback hats, trucker hats, knit hats and more. 

"Safety and team pride go hand in hand with our new collection of Buffalo Outdoors NFL high-visibility workwear," said Mark Romig, director of merchandising at Love's. "We're proud to offer diverse options that combine functionality with fan loyalty. This partnership allows our customers to represent their favorite NFL teams while adhering to safety standards on the job. We're excited to bring this innovative line to stores and continue supporting our customers on their journeys."

Each Love's store will sell merchandise for the two franchises closest to the location's market. Fans traveling outside their team's region can simply scan the QR code in stores and order gear for any NFL franchise in a variety of sizes and have it shipped at Love's.

NFL hi-visibility hat prices start at $19.99 and other safety gear ranges from $24.99 to $59.99.

Love's is moving into the fall season with additional promotions intended to appeal to football fans. Last week, the company announced new discounts for travelers visiting their RV parks, offering 10% off their night rates through Feb. 9, 2024. The campaign was designed especially to appeal to fans who plan to travel or tailgate for a game.

Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.

Love's recently made the third annual ranking of America's Best Retailers from Newsweek and Statista.

