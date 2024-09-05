Love's New Partnership Combines Football & Workwear

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops entered into a new partnership with workwear outfitter Buffalo Outdoors to produce high-visibility workwear, featuring logos and designs of all 32 National Football League (NFL) teams.

The line includes work vests, safety T-shirts, sweatshirts, snapback hats, trucker hats, knit hats and more.

"Safety and team pride go hand in hand with our new collection of Buffalo Outdoors NFL high-visibility workwear," said Mark Romig, director of merchandising at Love's. "We're proud to offer diverse options that combine functionality with fan loyalty. This partnership allows our customers to represent their favorite NFL teams while adhering to safety standards on the job. We're excited to bring this innovative line to stores and continue supporting our customers on their journeys."