Love's Grows Services for Professional Drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is enhancing its offerings for professional drivers with the acquisition of TVC Pro-Driver.

Based in Oklahoma City, TVC Pro-Driver is a motor club and commercial driver's license (CDL) protection subscription service. It assists individual drivers and fleets in reducing or dismissing fines, preventing downtime for court and protecting compliance, safety and accountability scores.

According to Love's, the deal aligns with its mission to continue to add business lines that provide a menu of top tier services and amenities to support professional truck drivers. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"TVC Pro-Driver's portfolio of offerings ties directly to our strategic vision of growing services for the customer base Love's serves," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "As we continue with our most active year of acquisitions to date, we are excited to welcome the TVC Pro-Driver team and learn from their experience, particularly in CDL protection, a new area for us."

The TVC Pro-Driver offers a host of on-demand services that benefit drivers, including access to a nationwide network of provider attorneys and discounts on safety solutions and healthcare.

"The entire TVC Pro-Driver organization is excited to join the Love's family of companies, and we look forward to the positive impact we believe this will bring for our employees and customers," said Jon Russell, CEO of TVC Pro-Driver.

"Our offering is a complement to the Love's brand, as both offer critical services and support for professional drivers. As a family-owned and privately held company, Love's shares many of the same core values as TVC Pro-Driver — innovation, perseverance and a dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for our nation's professional drivers," Russell added.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops has a travel center network of 644 locations in 42 states. Additionally, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.